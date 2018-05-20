MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Meeker County man is dead after his car crashed into a tractor late Saturday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 62-year-old Kevin Erickson of Darwin, Minnesota, was in his car headed north on Highway 15 just after 10 p.m. when he crashed into a planter hauled by a tractor that had just pulled out of a field.

Investigators say Erickson was wearing his seatbelt but aren’t sure if alcohol was involved in the crash. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.