MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre has revealed he went to rehab multiple times during his Hall of Fame career.

It was already widely known Favre went to rehab once for Vicodin addiction, but in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Favre shared he attended rehab two additional times to treat pain-pill and alcohol addiction during his time in Green Bay.

He said, looking back, he’s surprised how well he played.

Favre admitted he was popping pills when he won the MVP award in 1995.

“That year, when I woke up in the morning, my first thought was, ‘I gotta get more pills.’ I took 14 Vicodin, yes, one time,” Favre told Peter King.

Click here to read the full interview.