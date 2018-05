MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Someone in Carlton County, Minnesota, could be a millionaire.

The Minnesota Lottery says a Powerball ticket now worth $1 million was sold at the Minit Mart in Carlton. The winner must bring his or her ticket to lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Once that prize is claimed, the Minit Mart will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials say a $50,000 ticket was sold in Moorhead, which can be claimed by mail.