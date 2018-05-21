MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A west metro man is accused of molesting a preteen girl.

Fifty-three-year-old Larry Torgerson, of Independence, is charged with one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Torgerson contacted child protection services earlier this month, saying that he had molested a girl, who was now struggling to deal with the abuse.

The victim told child protection services that Torgerson inappropriately touched her between 2012 and 2014. She said Torgerson would let her play with an iPad while the abuse happened.

The victim, who is now 15, told her mother about the abuse last year. Officials say the child was told to forget about what happened and forgive Torgerson, because that’s what good Christians do.

She was also told not to tell anyone what happened.

If convicted of the criminal sexual conduct charge, Torgerson faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine.