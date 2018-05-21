ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — For four generations, the families of Dee Walsh, Lynn Connolly and Joe Byrnes have called the North End of St. Paul home.

They’ve seen it go from a family-friendly neighborhood to a hot bed of criminal activity.

“Muggings, shootings, drug deals, car thefts, yep, break-ins,” Walsh said.

The owner of Tin Cup, Gidget Bailey, allowed concerned North Enders to meet to discuss the issues.

Byrnes made the first move, applying for a grant to add more lighting to the alleys where most of the crime occurs.

“Lighting high-crime areas, places where someone is running from police and it’s dark, they can hide,” Byrnes said.

High-crime areas will be the first to have lights that are already installed turned on. Grant money will be used to pay the energy bills for a year.

Right now, they have the funds to turn on 11 lights, but they would like to turn on 30 lights in troubled spots around the North End.

“People want to help us out, they want to be part of something to turn this around, there is hope yet,” Connolly said.

A fundraiser was held inside Tin Cup, but these organizers say they are not done.

They want a Central District Police Station on the North End, where officers can help stop crime before it happens.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtel’s office confirms he plans to ask for a station in the North End when he can request funding next year.

If you’d like to help the effort of residents to light up the alleys, donations can be dropped off at the Tin Cup.