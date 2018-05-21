MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south metro are warning of a luring incident after a man reportedly offered a girl $100 to get into his truck, saying he needed help finding a lost puppy.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Monday afternoon in Castle Rock Township, near the intersection of Berring Avenue and 225th Street West.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 60 years old, in a black pickup truck. He allegedly approached a 10-year-old girl, offered her $100 and candy if she would help him find his dog.

Authorities caution parents to be on the lookout and remind their children to stay away from strangers.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.