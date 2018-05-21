MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maplewood Police say that a 1-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car in Maplewood Sunday evening.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of Prosperity Road after 9 p.m.

Police said that the boy was thought to be inside the house as family members shifted parking places. After being struck, the boy was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Andrew Her.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the boy was not believed to be under the influence, police said.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” Maplewood Police Commander Dave Kvam said, “affecting Andrew’s parents, family, and all who knew him.”