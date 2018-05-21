MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team finished its 2018 recruiting class with graduate transfer Brock Stull, coach Richard Pitino announced Sunday.

Stull played three seasons at UW-Milwaukee and earned his undergraduate degree before transferring to Minnesota. He’s immediately eligible to play for the Gophers in the 2018-19 season.

Stull is a guard who played in 96 games for the Panthers. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for his career. He started every game the last two seasons, and averaged 13.4 points per game last season. He led UW-Milwaukee in scoring two years ago at 13.5 points per game.

Stull is the last of a six player recruiting class for the Gophers. He joins incoming freshman Daniel Oturu of Cretin-Derham hall, Gabe Kalscheur of DeLaSalle and Jarvis Omersa of Orono. The Gophers have also added transfers Payton Willis of Vanderbilt and Marcus Carr of Pittsburgh.