ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold announced Monday that Paul Fenton has been hired as the team’s new general manager.

Fenton replaces Chuck Fletcher, who was let go after the Wild lost to the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fenton will oversee the Wild’s hockey operations department, including player personnel, coaching staff, scouting and minor league operations. Fenton, 58, spent the last 20 seasons with the Nashville Predators. The last 12 of those were as the team’s assistant general manager. Before that, he spent eight years as their director of player personnel.

He helped lead the Predators to the playoffs in 11 of the last 14 seasons. They reached the Stanley Cup Finals last year.