MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Maple Plain man is in custody after he told authorities he had molested his young daughter.

Larry Torgeson, 53, is charged with one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct in the case.

According to the criminal complaint, Torgeson called child protection to ask about family therapy, saying he had sexually molested his daughter for about a year when she was “10 or 11 years old,” and that the girl hadn’t been handling it well.

Social workers interviewed the girl, who told them her father had touched her inappropriately on several occassions when her mother was at work. The girl says she told her mother about the abuse in August 2017, who told her to forget what happened and not to tell anyone because, “God forgives and good Christians forgive.”

If convicted, Torgeson could face up to 25 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.