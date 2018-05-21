MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An east metro man broke the Minnesota catch-and-release record for lake sturgeon earlier this month when he reeled in a 73-inch long fish.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says Jack Burke, of Stillwater, topped the previous record by 3 inches on May 4 when he caught a giant sturgeon on Rainy River in Koochiching County.

“This particular fish took about 45 minutes to reel in,” Burke said. “When we got it closer to the boat, it blew some bubble and came to the top; I knew it was a huge fish.”

The DNR says Burke caught the sturgeon with a muskie rod, an 80-pound braided line, with a circle hook and crawlers.

The previous record was set in 2017, when two separate anglers caught and released 70-inch lake sturgeons on the same day.

The DNR keeps two kinds of state records: one for catch and release, which is measured in inches; and another for weight, which is certified by officials.

