MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Letter writers will soon be able to pen notes that give their readers a sweet smell of summer.

The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that its first scratch-and-sniff stamps will debut this summer, featuring the scents of various popsicle treats.

Each of the 20 stamps in the “Frozen Treats Forever” booklet features the words “Forever” and “USA” at the bottom. The illustrations were created by California-based artist Margaret Berg.

The stamps will be debuted in a public ceremony on June 20 at the Children’s Museum in Austin, Texas.

The Postal Service says the summer stamps will be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.