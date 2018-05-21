Filed Under:CHS Field, Home Opener, St. Paul Saints

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s time to grab your peanuts and Cracker Jack’s and head to downtown St. Paul.

Baseball is back in Minnesota’s capitol city. The St. Paul Saints played their home opener Monday afternoon at CHS Field, hosting the Chicago Dogs at 3:05 p.m.

Saints fans have grown to love the team’s quirky side, like the pig who delivers baseballs to the home plate. This year, “Porknite” is doing the honors.

“It’s just super entertaining. It’s great baseball players, but it’s also the atmosphere of the stadium. There is always something going on between the mascot and the quizzes and everything. It’s just a great experience all around,” Saints fans Brandy and James Clark said.

There’s a new area just for kids at CHS Field this year. The Power-Up Play Zone has a few slides, a rock climbing wall and a bounce house.

This is the team’s 26th season. Tuesday’s home game against the Chicago Dogs starts at 7:05 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch