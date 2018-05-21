ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s time to grab your peanuts and Cracker Jack’s and head to downtown St. Paul.

Baseball is back in Minnesota’s capitol city. The St. Paul Saints played their home opener Monday afternoon at CHS Field, hosting the Chicago Dogs at 3:05 p.m.

Saints fans have grown to love the team’s quirky side, like the pig who delivers baseballs to the home plate. This year, “Porknite” is doing the honors.

“It’s just super entertaining. It’s great baseball players, but it’s also the atmosphere of the stadium. There is always something going on between the mascot and the quizzes and everything. It’s just a great experience all around,” Saints fans Brandy and James Clark said.

There’s a new area just for kids at CHS Field this year. The Power-Up Play Zone has a few slides, a rock climbing wall and a bounce house.

This is the team’s 26th season. Tuesday’s home game against the Chicago Dogs starts at 7:05 p.m.