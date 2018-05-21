MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State Auditor Rebecca Otto, who is running for Governor, just announced her democratic running mate.

She chose a woman who got her start in politics with the late Senator Paul Wellstone — Zarina Baber will be running for Lieutenant Governor with Otto.

“What an amazing individual. He supported me in my passion for health care, for serving the people because he believed in total dignity of the individual and i see those same characteristics in Rebecca.”

Otto says Baber has worked around human rights for a long time and has done groundbreaking work around health care, working on creating a free clinic.

Also in the race for Governor as a democrat are State Representative Erin Murphy and U-S Representaitve Tim Walz. He chose his running mate last fall — State Representative Peggy Flanagan.