Peak season for artichokes is now and so many people have never cooked them at home or simply have no idea how to prepare, cook or serve them. Here’s a recipe from Kowalski’s!

Ingredients

2 fresh artichokes

½ lemon

1 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tbsp. kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

¼ cup mayonnaise

¾ tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. cumin seeds

– freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

Directions

Trim and discard stems of artichokes so that they are flush at the base and will stand upright. Trim and discard the top 1″ of each artichoke. Snap off the tough outer leaves/petals; use kitchen shears to snip sharp tips off the remaining leaves/petals. Rub cut surfaces with lemon to prevent browning. Set a steamer basket in a large pot; add juice, salt and enough water to reach the bottom of the basket; bring to a boil over high heat. Place artichokes on their side or upside down in the basket. Cover and steam until hearts are tender when pierced with the tip of a sharp knife and inner leaves pull out easily (25-35 min.), adding water to the pot if needed. Meanwhile, in a small mixing bowl, stir together mayonnaise, cumin and cumin seeds; season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve artichokes right-side up (warm or at room temperature) with cumin dip.

Serves 4.