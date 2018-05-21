MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fund has been set up to help a central Minnesota family cover funeral expenses for a well-known firefighter who died after an assault earlier this month.

Steven Hlinsky died on May 11, nearly a week after he was found beaten and bloodied outside the Muddy Boot bar in Forada.

Hlinsky, 56, was a father of two and had served the Forada Fire Department for 28 years. His funeral was held over the weekend, and 600 people attended.

Two men are charged in his death: Troy Traut of Alexandria and Jacob Larson of Kensington face counts of first-degree manslaughter and fifth-degree assault.

The “Steven Hlinsky Memorial Account” has been set up at a central Minnesota bank. All of the money will go toward funeral costs and unexpected expenses his family is facing.

Donations can be made out to:

Home Town Community Bank

10635 Toby’s Ave SE

Alexandria, MN 56308