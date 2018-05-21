MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin support banning abortion with no exceptions and they back new restrictions on stem cell research.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that both Kevin Nicholson and state Sen. Leah Vukmir told the group Pro-Life Wisconsin that they back those positions. They both also support a federal “personhood” law that critics say would criminalize certain forms of birth control.

Pro-Life Wisconsin gave both Nicholson and Vukmir perfect “100 percent” ratings based on their answers to a candidate survey.

Nicholson is management consultant from Delafield and a former Democrat who once supported abortion rights. Vukmir has a long record of voting against abortion rights in the state Legislature.

The winner of the Aug. 14 primary will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who supports abortion rights.

