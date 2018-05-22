MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually assault a 7-year-old girl while staying at an Airbnb in Minnetonka back in September of 2017.

Derrick Kinchen, 28, had pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13. He was sentenced Tuesday to five years supervised probation. If he abides by the terms, he’ll have an 18-month jail sentence stayed.

Kinchen pled guilty in the case with a Norgaard plea, where the defendant claims they are unable to recall facts of the incident due to intoxication. In the plea, he admitted he was in the Twin Cities for a wedding, and returned to the Minnetonka Airbnb at around midnight.

The 7-year-old girl was sleeping in her parents’ bedroom. According to the attorney’s office, about 15 minutes after the girl’s father came home, he went up to the bedroom and found Kinchen lying naked on the bed next to his daughter. The father yelled at Kinchen, who grabbed his coat and wallet and ran.

Kinchen told the court he remembers drinking a lot that night, going to the bathroom and returning to what he thought was his room. After that, he remembers being yelled at and running away.

He said he fell asleep in a neighbor’s boat and woke up when a police dog bit him. He was then arrested.