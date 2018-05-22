MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are looking for a dog and its owner after several pets and people have been attacked at area dog parks.

The incidents happened at the Victory Prairie Off-Leash Recreation Area in North Minneapolis and Bassett Creek Dog Park in Crystal.

Matt Brinkman says his pug, Buddy, has not been the same since a trip to the Bassett Creek Dog Park last week.

Brinkman was preparing to leave when he was surrounded by two dogs.

“As I leaned in, I heard him scream like I’ve never heard…and before I knew it, I was on the ground like swooping him up and prying the dog’s teeth off of Buddy,” Brinkman said. “I thought he had him by the neck.”

Brinkman was scratched as he tried to get Buddy away from the attacking dog.

Buddy needed three staples to close the gash on his ears.

Brinkman did not see who owned the dog but was surprised to see it again on social media.

Patrick Burns posted pictures of his wife’s dog bite.

He says two dogs charged her within minutes of walking into Victory Prairie Off-Leash Recreation Area.

“They ran all away across the park, started barking at her…and then one of them, the smaller white dog, bit her on the back of the leg,” Burns said.

His wife is now being treated for rabies.

Burns posted pictures of the dog and the woman believed to be its owner on social media.

Police say if you see the dog at a local dog park, do not approach it and call 911.

“We would like to know who the owner of those dogs is, to find out if [the dogs] are labeled dangerous, then they would not be allowed into our dog parks,” said Deputy Chief Doug Leslin, of Minneapolis police.