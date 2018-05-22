MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old teacher in Duluth has been arrested on probable cause for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a teenager.

According to CBS 3 Duluth, Karla Winterfield was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on Monday afternoon on the felony charge.

Winterfield, who is a health teacher in Lincoln Park Middle School, is now on administrative leave. Details on the specifics of the crime have not been released.

Police did say the victim has been identified and do not believe there are other victims.

The Duluth School District released a statement Tuesday, saying it is cooperating with police in the investigation and that the allegations against Winterfield are “shocking and disappointing and the safety and well-being of students is our topmost priority.”

In 2016, Winterfield was in the news when she earned Duluth News Tribune’s “20 Under 40” in 2016.

Winterfield is due in court on Wednesday.