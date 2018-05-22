MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a female victim escaped an attempted sexual assault after she was kidnapped from a grocery store parking lot earlier this month.

On May 12, Brooklyn Park police officers were dispatched to the report of an attempted kidnapping that occurred at 8:10 p.m. in the parking lot of an ALDI grocery store at 7600 Brooklyn Boulevard.

Police say the suspect threatened the victim with a knife and forced her to drive to another location. The suspect then tried to rape the victim, but she was able to get away and call 911.

The suspect is described as a teenage male, 5-foot-4 with a slender build, wearing a black zip-up jacket with no design on front, possibly blue jeans and dark-colored tennis shoes. Police say he also covered his nose and mouth with a royal blue bandana.

Now, Brooklyn Park police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to contact Detective Czapar at 763-493-8287.