MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Residents in south Minneapolis spotted low-flying airplanes Tuesday morning as crews worked to eradicate a gypsy moth infestation.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says crews conducted a treatment for the invasive species just before 6 a.m., in the area of the Kenwood and Lowry Hill neighborhoods.

The planes dropped an organic treatment to combat gypsy moth caterpillars, which are dangerous to trees as they are known to strip them of foliage.

Agriculture officials say that the treatment has no known side effects for humans, pets, bees, or other insects.

Tuesday’s treatment was the second of the season. Another round of treatment will come sometime in the next week.

For more information about the treatment program, call 1-888-545-6684 or click here.