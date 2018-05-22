MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dusk is falling on the much-lauded south Minneapolis restaurant Heyday.

According to Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine, the Lyndale Avenue spot, which was named one of the nation’s best new restaurants when it opened, will close on June 9.

However, the team behind Heyday isn’t going anywhere.

Chef-owner Jim Christiansen, owner Mike Prickett and manager Dani Megears Spa told the magazine they plan to revamp the Heyday space and open two different restaurants.

One will be a space offering the poetic dishes Christiansen, a James Beard Award semifinalist, is known for. Think slightly frozen raw lamb with crispy yogurt.

The high-end concept will take a smaller portion of the space and likely be open only part of the week.

The other restaurant will be a bar with a full kitchen, offering different cuisine according to the chef’s whim. One season it might be a type of Spanish-style tapas bar, the next a Jamaican jerk joint, and after that a dumplings spot.

“When we thought about good old bar food, fries, and chicken wings, it was just kind of un-motivating to think about doing that forever,” Christiansen told the magazine. “That’s not us…And while you don’t make a ton of money in good restaurants, you can have a lot of fun and be creative and push yourselves and learn and have a good time—so if we can do it, why wouldn’t we do it?”

The names of the new restaurants have yet to be decided.