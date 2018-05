MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash with an SUV Tuesday night near Lake Bde Maka Ska.

Authorities responded to the crash just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Street and Calhoun Parkway. Police say it’s a serious-injury crash, and the motorcyclist suffered significant bodily harm as a result.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.