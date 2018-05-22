Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead just before midnight Monday.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Newton Avenue North on a shot-spotter report. Police arrived to find a man lying in an alley.

CPR was given but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say no arrests have been made, and there is no information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous and a person providing information that leads to an arrest may receive a financial reward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch