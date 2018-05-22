MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead just before midnight Monday.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Newton Avenue North on a shot-spotter report. Police arrived to find a man lying in an alley.

CPR was given but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say no arrests have been made, and there is no information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous and a person providing information that leads to an arrest may receive a financial reward.