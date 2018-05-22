MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Missouri man who was in Minneapolis to work at the Super Bowl is pleading guilty to trying to buy sex from an underage boy and girl.

Justin Beard, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of prostitution of children under the age of 16, prosecutors say. He was arrested the week before the game, when he was in town to work at the Super Bowl Live festival on Nicollet Mall.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, police posted an ad on Craigslist as part of a sting operation. Beard started texting a phone number in the ad, and offered two VIP tickets to a Super Bowl event to a teenage boy and teenage girl in exchange for sex. He said the tickets were each worth $100.

Prosecutors say they directed him to a Minnetonka apartment. When he arrived, he was arrested.

Beard’s sentencing is scheduled for July 10.