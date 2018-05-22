MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — School boundaries are changing in Wayzata after the school board voted five to one in favor of the change Monday night.

This will impact about 500 students starting in 2019.

The district says the change is needed to deal with overcrowding in some schools, because of new homes being built in the Wayzata district. The change will also help fill a new elementary school that’s being built.

This isn’t without controversy. Some parents cheered when the single no-vote was cast, upset about their kids being moved to different schools.