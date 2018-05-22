MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who lost both of his legs in a train accident got to thank the first responders who saved his life.

Nicholas Anderson, an employee of Canadian Pacific Railway, was working on train tracks last February when he was severely injured in a train accident.

First responders from Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park and Newport applied tourniquets that were able to stop the bleeding and save his life.

On Tuesday, leaders from those departments were given the 2018 “Outstanding Achievement Award” for EMS crews who go above and beyond to provide lifesaving care.

“I just want to say thanks to everyone that was there,” Andedrson said. “You guys saved my life, thank you.”

This was the first time Anderson and the first responders have been together since the accident.

More than 20 of them were on the scene to help him the day of his accident.