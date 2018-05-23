ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed the tax conformity and budget bills that state lawmakers passed in the waning days of the session.

The Democratic governor’s veto knocks down the two biggest pieces of legislation that the Republican-controlled Legislature pushed through just as time was running out.

Dayton has said that the so-called tax conformity bill did too little for ordinary people. But the failure to arrive at an agreement sets Minnesotans up for problems when filing taxes next year. The bill is needed to get the state code in alignment with federal changes.

Dayton says he vetoed tax bill because of “misguided priorities that give tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy over the education of our children.” — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) May 23, 2018

The massive budget bill was filled with spending important to many, including funding aimed at making schools safer.

Dayton has vowed not to call a special session.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy reported earlier this week on the ramifications of Dayton vetoing the tax bill. She reported that if you are itemizing items now, keep doing it. Even if you don’t need if for your federal taxes anymore, it could still save you on your Minnesota taxes next year.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)