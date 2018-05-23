SUPERIOR, Wis. (WCCO) — Saturday marks one month since the Husky Oil Refinery in Superior, Wis., shut down after an explosion and fire.

The road behind the plant opened to traffic in the last week, and the company reports more progress has been made. WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle spent Wednesday in Superior to get an update on where things stand with the refinery.

The sign outside Husky showing how many days the plant has worked safely remains blank. It’s been closed for operation since the explosion and fire evacuated thousands nearly a month ago.

The dark plumes could be seen for miles. But as the smoke cleared, the work began. The area that burned is visible by road.

Husky reports 50 people continue to staff an emergency operations center. Others set up stations on the fence to monitor air quality while chemicals are removed. About 5,700 monitors positioned around the community in the last week found the air safe by health standards.

A treatment plan has been developed for water with trace amounts of firefighting foam. And an animal rehabilitation is also set up on site.

We’re told a weasel, grackle and two frogs died as a result of the fire. A goose and two mallards covered in oil are currently being treated here.