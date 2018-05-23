MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are learning much more about what happened inside the Plymouth home where a 7-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself.

It was a week ago when authorities say Keyaris Samuels found the gun in a box with a hoverboard.

A search warrant issued on the home revealed other details about what happened minutes before the accidental shooting.

The search warrant says half a box of ammunition was found in a diaper bag. The ammo was the same caliber as the handgun that was found lying next to the child.

Investigators believe evidence left at the scene suggest the handgun had been negligently stored, causing endangerment to a child.

The boy’s mother told police she has never kept a gun in her house and was unaware of how her child got a hold of one.

She did admit that a friend visiting her earlier in the day may have left the gun in her home.

The search warrant says that male friend did not show up for a required meeting with his parole officer.

He was arrested for missing a parole meeting.

The warrant also calls for his DNA to be collected to see if he handled the gun Keyaris accidentally shot himself with.

The boy’s mother and her 11-year-old son also gave up DNA samples.

The warrant says multiple people handled the handgun the day of the shooting.

The ammunition and handgun are being tested for fingerprints.

So far, no one has been charged in Keyaris’ death.