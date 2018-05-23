MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Once again, Twin Cities parks have been ranked the best in the nation.

The Trust for Public Land released its 2018 Parkscore rankings Wednesday morning. Minneapolis Parks take the top spot, as they have been for 6 of the past 7 years. St. Paul came in at No. 2.

The score is calculated based on a number of factors including the city’s population, median park size, park land as a percent of city area, number of recreation centers, number of playgrounds and basketball courts, and park spending per resident.

Another metropolitan area took the next two spots — Washington, D.C., took third place with its iconic National Mall and monument spaces, with Arlington, Virginia, (just over the river) took the fourth spot.

The results will officially be announced at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. park in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.