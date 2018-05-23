MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Center Point Energy has settled a lawsuit over the explosion at Minnehaha Academy last summer.

Ruth Berg was a receptionist at the school and was inside when it exploded on August 2, 2017, after a gas leak. The 47-year-old was one of two people killed in the blast.

In October, Berg’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Center Point Energy, the gas company, and Master Mechanical, whose workers were installing new piping in the building when a gas line was opened.

A representative of Center Point confirmed to WCCO Wednesday that the lawsuit was settled, “on terms mutually agreed to by plaintiffs and Center Point Energy.” A civil trial set for December 2018 has been canceled, but a hearing is still scheduled for June in the case.