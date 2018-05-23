ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the NFL’s new policy requiring players to stand if they are on the field during the national anthem but permitting them to stay in the locker room if they prefer (all times local):

___

5:30 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t had any players kneel during the national anthem before games, and that’s fine by coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer has frequently avoided commentary on such non-football subjects, but on Wednesday after practice, he made his feelings known about the controversy. He said he was proud of the team last season for standing during the anthem.

Zimmer said: “I think it’s important we represent our country the right way. A lot of people have died for that flag. That flag represents our country and what we stand for.”

