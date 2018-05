MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular bar in St. Paul is making some changes, and trying to preserve its charm in the process.

The third generation owner of O’Gara’s plans to tear it all down and rebuild. It’s been at the corner of Selby and Snelling for eight decades.

The proposed re-design of the building includes apartments, a coworking space and the restaurant.

Owner Dan O’Gara says they’ll try to preserve the “feel,” by using the tin ceilings and ceiling fans in the new building.