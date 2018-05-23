MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A social media post by a northern Minnesota student prompted a response Tuesday from law enforcement.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified by staff at the North Woods School in Cook about a student placing an inappropriate post on his social media.

School administrators and deputies quickly determined there was no immediate threat and released the student to his parents.

Later in the day, the student posted more inappropriate material to social media. Deputies responded to his home and met with his parents.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the student’s posts still did not constitute a specific threat.

Even so, due to the nature of the posts, which were not described by authorities, the case will be referred to the St. Louis County Juvenile Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

In a statement to parents Wednesday morning, North Woods School said the situation was handled as quickly as possible, adding that no weapon was found at the school.