MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul evacuated an apartment as they investigate a strong chemical smell coming from the basement.

The building is in the 200 block of Dayton Avenue. Police were called there around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, and one officer and firefighters complained of dizziness after being in the basement.

Police arrested a man, who they say was interfering with their investigation.

WCCO has asked if this was a meth lab, and were told it’s still very early to say.