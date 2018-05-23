MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The driver who crashed head-on into a State Patrol vehicle in Lakeville last week has died.

Authorities say the squad car was heading southbound on Kenrick Avenue near 205th Street while 29-year-old Wesley Briggs was headed north in his Chrysler Sedan on Interstate 35. Investigators say Briggs’ car swerved through the freeway fence to the right and hit the State Patrol vehicle head-on.

Briggs was airlifted from the scene to North Memorial Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. According to a CaringBridge post from Briggs’ family, he died Tuesday afternoon.

The State Patrol officer, 35-year-old Sgt. Mike Krukowski of Oakdale, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in an ambulance after the crash. Doctors say he broke bones in his arm and both feet.