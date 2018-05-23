MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities look to be on the verge of an official heat wave.

WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman says that, starting Thursday, the area could see a stretch of days with highs at or above 90 degrees.

A heat wave is three days in a row at or above 90. Brickman says that he sees the possibility for five days in a row with temperatures in the low 90s.

And it’s not expected to be a dry heat, either. Brickman said that dewpoints are expected to be in the mid 60s as the heat moves in.

It's going to be muggy and hot this week, and through the weekend. Full Forecast: https://t.co/gpbnMfI0xW pic.twitter.com/AV6uXTgbTh — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 23, 2018

That could move the heat index above 100 for the first time this year.

Brickman said that the overnight low Wednesday will be near 70, which is almost 20 degrees above average for this time of year. There is also the chance for scattered storms overnight, though mainly up north.

The chance for storms stretches through Friday, but by the start of the holiday weekend Saturday, the humidity should start to dissipate, and with it the chance for storms.

Memorial Day, at this point, looks very warm with partly cloudy skies.