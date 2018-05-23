MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The NBA announced its season honors on Wednesday, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Jimmy Butler received a defensive honor.

Butler was named to the All-Defensive Second Team. It’s the fourth time he’s earned the honor.

Butler helped lead the Timberwolves to their first playoff appearance in 14 seasons this year. He finished the season averaging more than 22 points per game, 4.9 assists per game and was fourth in steals with a career-best 1.97 per game.

He was also third in the NBA with 36.7 minutes per game. Despite a knee injury after the league’s All-Star Break, Butler started 59 games in the 2017-18 season. The Timberwolves went 37-22 in those games. He finished the season with a 105.1 defensive rating, tops among Timberwolves players who saw action in more than 10 games.

Butler also finished third among shooting guards in defensive real plus-minus with a +2.86.

The last Timberwolves player to make the All-Defensive Team was Kevin Garnett in the 2006-07 season.