ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a woman was seriously hurt after being hit by two Metro Transit trains in St. Paul Wednesday night.

Metro Transit police responded to the incident at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Snelling and University Avenues. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a train. An investigation shows the woman was waking south on Snelling Avenue from the northeast corner of the intersection when she was hit by a train heading westbound.

Authorities say the train also forced her to be hit by a train heading eastbound.

The woman was taken to Regions Hospital, where she’s listed in critical condition. Light rail service stopped while the incident was investigated, but resumed at about 7 p.m.