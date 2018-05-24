MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire broke out early Thursday morning at a senior apartment complex in St. Louis Park.

According to St. Louis Park Fire officials, the fire broke out in an apartment unit on the 8th floor of the Menorah Plaza Apartment complex at 4:47 a.m. The apartments are a mix of senior and assisted living apartments.

Dozens of emergency crews, ambulances are on the scene in St. Louis Park @WCCO #breaking pic.twitter.com/Zmynf1SyJF — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) May 24, 2018

The fire was controlled by the sprinkler system, but the resident from that unit was taken to the hospital.

One firefighter was treated in the incident.

Fire crews began clearing the scene shortly after 6:15 a.m.