Filed Under:Crystal, Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Crystal late Wednesday evening.

According to the Minnesota BCA, the incident occurred at the 3600 block of Colorado Avenue North.

Details are limited, but one person is being treated at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis for non-life threatening injuries. No police officers were injured.

The BCA says there is no ongoing threat to the public.

More information is expected later, so check back for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch