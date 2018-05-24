MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Crystal late Wednesday evening.

According to the Minnesota BCA, the incident occurred at the 3600 block of Colorado Avenue North.

Details are limited, but one person is being treated at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis for non-life threatening injuries. No police officers were injured.

The BCA says there is no ongoing threat to the public.

More information is expected later, so check back for more.