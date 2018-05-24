WASHINGTON (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer says in a court filing that federal prosecutors in New York have launched a criminal investigation into the film producer.
Attorney Benjamin Brafman says in a bankruptcy court filing that he’s been advised that Weinstein is a “principal target” of an investigation being conducted by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan.
That probe is in addition to sexual assault investigations being conducted by Manhattan’s district attorney and separate probes in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and London.
He has not been charged with any crimes.
Brafman says he’s trying to persuade both federal and state prosecutors that Weinstein should not be indicted.
Weinstein has denied sexually assaulting anyone.
