ON MAY 23, 2018 NOAA’S SATELLITE SERVICES ANNOUNCED A PROBLEM HAD BEEN DETECTED WITH ONE OF THE MAIN INSTRUMENTS ONBOARD THE NEW GOES-17 SATELLITE, ORBITING 22,000 MILES OVERHEAD.

GOES-17 was launched into space in March 2018, the second in a series of next-generation earth-observing satellites that will deliver high-resolution images and help improve forecasting. One of the satellite’s primary sensors — the Advanced Baseline Imager, or ABI — using 16 different wavelengths of light to detect clouds and create 34 informational products for forecasters to use.

THREE MONTHS INTO A PLANNED 6-MONTH POST-LAUNCH TESTING AND CALIBRATION, ENGINEERS FOUND A PROBLEM WITH THE ABI’S COOLING SYSTEM.

In the extreme environment of space a temperature-control system is critical to keep satellite instruments operating properly. The cooling system that ABI utilizes did not “wake up” when engineers tried to power it up the first time following launch, or in subsequent tries since late April 2018.

On a conference call with reporters Tim Walsh, the System Program Director for the GOES-R Program Team, explained how a problem with the ABI’s cooling system could hobble the instrument.

“The cooling system on board the ABI is utilized to keep the focal planes used to image the earth at proper temperatures. The visible wavelengths are actually able to be kept at a proper temperature throughout the whole day; the whole 24-hour cycle. The other wavelengths — the near-infrared and infrared wavelengths, the other 13 — need to be cooled to some extent beyond the capability of the system at present. So there’s a portion of the day, centered around satellite local midnight, where the data is not usable.”

What does this mean? It seems to mean that, right now, GOES-17 is effectively blind at night and that detailed atmospheric temperature and wind data isn’t available during the day either.

Joe Pica, Director of the Office of Operations of NOAA’s National Weather Service, explained how this could impact forecast models and forecasts.