LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – James Corden, host of “The Late, Late Show,” was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy while shooting the latest episode of “Carpoole Karaoke” in Los Angeles.

Corden was shooting a segment with “Maroon 5” singer Adam Levine when the L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy pulled alongside the two.

In a clip released by “The Late, Late Show,” Levine pulls down his window and the deputy says to them, “I’m gonna pull you over so he (Levine) can sing a song for me.”

A laughing Corden asks, “You want us to pull over so he can sing a song for me?”

“Yes, because you’re causing a traffic hazard,” the deputy responds.

The sheriff’s department told CBS2 the incident was not planned. It’s unclear exactly where and when the traffic stop occurred or what transpired.

On Wednesday, the department gave the show a little promotion when it tweeted, “Find out why @JKCorden @AdamLevine & @LateLateShow got pulled over by an #LASD Deputy during #CarpoolKaraoke by tuning in tomorrow night.”

The full segment will air on Corden’s show Friday morning at 12:30 a.m.