MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three men were rescued from a spillway below the mouth of the Minnehaha Falls Thursday night in the midst of a severe thunderstorm.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says Minneapolis police officers got to the scene at about 8 p.m. near Wabun Park to find the imperiled people 15-feet below the mouth.

Firefighters rescued the three, who were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Their names, ages and conditions have not been released.