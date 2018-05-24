MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Memorial Day weekend is not only the first unofficial weekend of summer, but also among the deadliest times of the year for road accidents.

CBS News projected Memorial Day Weekend would cause 400 road related deaths, 22 percent of them motorists.

With major highways such as Highway 10 and Highway 169 and dozens of others down to single lanes, motorists must prepare for riskier driving conditions and alternate routes.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminded motorists to use caution around construction workers over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Here is a list of projects MnDOT highlighted during the long weekend:

Twin Cities

Interstate 35W@ I-94 – Ramp from I-35W to I-94 west closed, detour

Highway 169, Champlin – Single lane in each direction between Highway 610 and the Mississippi River, ramp from Highway 610 west to Highway 169 north is closed

Highway 169, Belle Plaine – Single lane in each direction from south of Highway 25 in Belle Plaine to Highway 19 in Blakely; single lane in each direction from just south of Highway 282 in Jordon to north of Highway 25 in Belle Plaine

I-35 North Metro split – Northbound I-35 reduced to two lanes between Highway 97 and Highway 8

Central Minnesota

Northern Minnesota

West central Minnesota

Highway 71 from Highway 23 to just north of Highway 9 – Detour

Southern Minnesota