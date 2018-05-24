Comments
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Memorial Day weekend is not only the first unofficial weekend of summer, but also among the deadliest times of the year for road accidents.
CBS News projected Memorial Day Weekend would cause 400 road related deaths, 22 percent of them motorists.
With major highways such as Highway 10 and Highway 169 and dozens of others down to single lanes, motorists must prepare for riskier driving conditions and alternate routes.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminded motorists to use caution around construction workers over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Here is a list of projects MnDOT highlighted during the long weekend:
Twin Cities
- Interstate 35W@ I-94 – Ramp from I-35W to I-94 west closed, detour
- Highway 169, Champlin – Single lane in each direction between Highway 610 and the Mississippi River, ramp from Highway 610 west to Highway 169 north is closed
- Highway 169, Belle Plaine – Single lane in each direction from south of Highway 25 in Belle Plaine to Highway 19 in Blakely; single lane in each direction from just south of Highway 282 in Jordon to north of Highway 25 in Belle Plaine
- I-35 North Metro split – Northbound I-35 reduced to two lanes between Highway 97 and Highway 8
Central Minnesota
- Highway 10, Elk River bridge – Lane closures, narrow lanes, lane shifts; plan for delays
- Highway 10, Clear Lake to Big Lake – All lanes open
- Highway 65 East Bethel to Edgewood – All lanes open noon Friday through Tuesday morning
- Highway 4 Lake Henry – Two detours, one for cars and one for large vehicles
- Highway 6, Emily – Southbound Highway 6 detoured
- Highway 25 Watertown to Montrose – Closed between County Road 30 and Highway 25
- Highway 95 west Princeton – Closed/detoured at 21st Avenue, just west of Highway 169
- Highways 28, 29, 104 in Glenwood – Road closed, Highway 28/29 detour, width limit in effect
Northern Minnesota
- I-35 Snake River – Single lane in each direction near Pine City
- Highway 38 Pughole Lake to Marcell – Detour
- Highway 1 in Lake County – Single lane, flaggers
- Highway I94 Mesaba Avenue Duluth – Single lane in each direction
- I-94 between Evansville and Garfield – Single lane traffic both directions, all ramps open
- I-94 Lake Latoka bridge replacement near Alexandria – Single lane traffic both directions, all ramps open.
- Highway 2, Kennedy Bridge in East Grand Forks – Entrance ramp closed, reduced to two lanes, width and weight limit in effect, expect delays
- Highway 46, Deer River – Detour in place
West central Minnesota
Southern Minnesota
- I-35 south of Owatonna – Single lane in each direction
- Highway 169, St. Peter to Le Sueur – Single lane in each direction
- Highway 14, New Ulm – Detour
- Hwy 63 north of Rochester – Closed to Zumbro Falls, detour