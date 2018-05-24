MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent is speaking out for the first time after one of his staff members was brutally attacked by a student.

On Tuesday, 49-year-old Mohammed Dukuly was knocked to the ground, punched and kicked by 18-year-old student Corey Burfield.

On Thursday morning, superintendent Ed Graff began by stressing the importance of safety for both students and staff at Minneapolis Schools.

He quickly shifted the focus of his talk to the budget needs of the school, especially when it comes to special education.

“Until we can get more targeted support and approach to addressing these needs, unfortunately we are going to be challenged to serve our students the way we want to serve them and support our families in the communities as well,” Graff said.

Harrison Education Center carries a Level 4 Federal designation, making it essentially the last stop for students with severe emotional and behavioral issues.

Serving anywhere between 30 and 50 students at one time, the school employs two social workers, one school psychologist and an alcohol and drug counselor.

If a student is physical with a staff member or fellow student, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will be expelled.

Data from Minneapolis Public Schools shows so far this school year, there have been 11 incidents of physical assault at Harrison.

During that same time period, there were 43 suspensions, 39 out-of-school removals, and 10 incidents referred to law enforcement.