MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota BCA has issued a missing person alert for a 30-year-old Brook Park woman.

Cassandra Jo Lindig was last seen on May 17 walking along Highway 107 in Brook Park. She has had no contact with friends or family since then, which is highly unusual for her and authorities are concerned for her safety.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

She’s described as 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a mole on her upper right lip and a pierced left eyebrow.

Anyone who believes they may have seen her or know where she is should contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 320-629-8342 or dial 911.

Brook Park is about 9 miles southwest of Hinckley.